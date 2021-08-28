Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,688 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.80% of Chemed worth $60,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total transaction of $1,492,830.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,529,265.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total value of $1,313,488.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,554.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,549 shares of company stock worth $4,598,596 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

NYSE:CHE traded up $7.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $473.68. 78,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $472.31. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $417.41 and a 1 year high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $532.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 7.96%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

