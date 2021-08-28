Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 529,733 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 608,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529,733 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $68,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Truist Securities began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,279,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,669,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $121.40. The firm has a market cap of $211.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

