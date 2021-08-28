TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Short Interest Update

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 91.2% from the July 29th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TeamViewer stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.03. The company had a trading volume of 41,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,652. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.28. TeamViewer has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $29.82.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMVWY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $16.69 price objective on shares of TeamViewer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

