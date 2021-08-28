Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 52.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 111,682 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Teledyne Technologies worth $43,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.00.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $458.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $440.95. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $301.76 and a 12-month high of $462.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

