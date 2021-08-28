Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.06% of Teleflex worth $10,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3,023.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 109,741 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,593,000 after buying an additional 106,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 73.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $97,594,000 after buying an additional 99,537 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 9.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 997,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $414,307,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 96.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $59,243,000 after purchasing an additional 69,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,044,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,095,981,000 after purchasing an additional 68,241 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.80.

TFX opened at $388.22 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $312.33 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $392.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $7,207,219. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

