Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,934 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $9,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 60.3% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 195.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the first quarter worth $79,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFX. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.80.

TFX stock opened at $388.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $312.33 and a 12-month high of $449.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $392.95.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.75%.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,411 shares of company stock worth $7,207,219. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

