Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Short Interest Update

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 127,200 shares, an increase of 133.8% from the July 29th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 45.4 days.

Shares of Telenor ASA stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. Telenor ASA has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.34.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

