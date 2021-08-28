Tellor Price Hits $54.33 on Top Exchanges (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for approximately $54.33 or 0.00111141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a market cap of $104.10 million and approximately $28.11 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00052773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00014027 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00052835 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.02 or 0.00752788 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00100459 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor (CRYPTO:TRB) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,992,039 coins and its circulating supply is 1,916,004 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

