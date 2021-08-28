Telos Hits One Day Volume of $8.04 Million (TLOS)

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Telos coin can now be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001268 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Telos has traded 207.3% higher against the dollar. Telos has a total market cap of $166.70 million and $8.04 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001200 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001022 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Telos

Telos is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

