Teloscoin (TELOS) Reaches Market Cap of $565,974.57

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 28th. In the last week, Teloscoin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Teloscoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Teloscoin has a total market capitalization of $565,974.57 and approximately $304.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Teloscoin alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00102596 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.97 or 0.00289807 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00011726 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00047969 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00016894 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Teloscoin Coin Profile

TELOS uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Teloscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Teloscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Teloscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Teloscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Teloscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.