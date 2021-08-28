TEMCO Trading 18.6% Lower Over Last Week (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 28th. In the last week, TEMCO has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. TEMCO has a total market capitalization of $18.40 million and approximately $929,741.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TEMCO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053419 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.23 or 0.00135847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.41 or 0.00150594 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,924.40 or 1.00357395 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $487.00 or 0.00998970 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.92 or 0.06666488 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TEMCO

TEMCO’s launch date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,974,234,734 coins. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

TEMCO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEMCO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TEMCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

