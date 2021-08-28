Tendies (TEND) Market Cap Hits $595,792.36

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Tendies has a market cap of $595,792.36 and $64,896.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tendies has traded up 30.6% against the dollar. One Tendies coin can now be bought for about $0.0794 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00052401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00013870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00052437 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00106631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.49 or 0.00751680 BTC.

Tendies Profile

Tendies (TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,900,714 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,714 coins. The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev . Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Buying and Selling Tendies

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

