TENT Trading Up 10.9% This Week (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 28th. In the last seven days, TENT has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. TENT has a total market cap of $685,953.10 and $105,550.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENT coin can now be bought for $0.0180 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.54 or 0.00307538 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.50 or 0.00151169 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.85 or 0.00170398 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007836 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002185 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002226 BTC.

About TENT

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,276,020 coins and its circulating supply is 38,198,928 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TENT is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

