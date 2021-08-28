Terra One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.52 Billion (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. During the last week, Terra has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar. One Terra coin can now be bought for $35.25 or 0.00071864 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a total market cap of $14.21 billion and approximately $1.52 billion worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00010558 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 993,839,969 coins and its circulating supply is 403,193,495 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official website is terra.money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.