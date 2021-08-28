Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.57.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 7.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 0.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $65.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $52.63 and a 1-year high of $69.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 65.06 and a beta of 0.56.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 34.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.56%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

