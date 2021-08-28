Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,034 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,916 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.4% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $309,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 53.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $10.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $711.92. 13,833,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,007,631. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $677.43. The company has a market cap of $704.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $329.88 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at $25,650,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,175 shares of company stock worth $38,151,862 over the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Mizuho upped their target price on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $585.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

