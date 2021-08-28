Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.1% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $15,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 505.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,675,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068,870 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,987,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,246,577,000 after acquiring an additional 986,794 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 109.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,774,000 after acquiring an additional 834,847 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 251.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,089,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,996,000 after acquiring an additional 779,815 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,859,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,339,396. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $175.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Summit Insights downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Redstone downgraded Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

