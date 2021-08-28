Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires 117,126 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,126 shares during the period. The Trade Desk accounts for about 0.6% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $10,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 804.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 438.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,962 shares of company stock valued at $14,680,739. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,494,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,289,478. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.06. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.85 and a 1-year high of $97.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 150.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 2.51.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The business’s revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.