Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires 1,560 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $5,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.30. The stock had a trading volume of 106,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,495. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $101.44 and a 52 week high of $139.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.00.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

