Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires 2,000 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,319,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,794 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,191,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,665,000 after purchasing an additional 126,360 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,731,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,684,000 after purchasing an additional 469,619 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in ONEOK by 1,305.9% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,708,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ONEOK by 15.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,841,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,269,000 after purchasing an additional 662,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,726,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,106. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.71. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $57.55.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. Research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.38.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

