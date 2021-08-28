Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires 4,765 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,069.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 15,470 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 244.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 43,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

SCHD stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,261. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.94 and a 52 week high of $78.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.