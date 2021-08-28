Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires 8,142 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $43,000. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.64. 10,281,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,358,112. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.76 billion, a PE ratio of 52.75, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.70.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

