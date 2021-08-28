Texas Yale Capital Corp. Boosts Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $6,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

BAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $56.96. 1,525,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,746,723. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $57.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $89.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -433.33%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

