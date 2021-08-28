Texas Yale Capital Corp. Boosts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.41. 5,965,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,028,682. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.79 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.39. The stock has a market cap of $163.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.85.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

