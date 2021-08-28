Texas Yale Capital Corp. Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.13. 32,240,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,243,395. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $193.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.51, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

