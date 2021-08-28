Texas Yale Capital Corp. Buys 188 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. MSCI accounts for 0.9% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $15,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,881,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.57.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded up $5.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $629.59. The company had a trading volume of 163,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,355. The company’s 50-day moving average is $582.26. The company has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of 75.13 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $336.03 and a 1 year high of $635.58.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

