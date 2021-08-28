Texas Yale Capital Corp. Buys 2,294 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 185,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 781,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,148,000 after purchasing an additional 175,978 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 58,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 143,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $80.29. 301,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,019. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $80.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.09.

