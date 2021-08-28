Texas Yale Capital Corp. Buys 6,892 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,919,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,697 shares during the period. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHW traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $302.87. 682,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $309.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $287.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $2,380,074.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,712.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,257 shares of company stock valued at $58,981,614 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.96.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

