Texas Yale Capital Corp. Grows Holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $4,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,823,000 after purchasing an additional 70,282 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 43,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 52,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter.

Global X US Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.05. The stock had a trading volume of 556,884 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.02. Global X US Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $25.77.

