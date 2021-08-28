Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $15.21 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 0.9% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $15,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,777.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,060 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $99,125,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,449,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,426 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,396,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,263.9% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,503,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock remained flat at $$50.73 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,849,198 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.72.

