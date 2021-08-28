Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $3.41 Million Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,289,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,316,000 after purchasing an additional 418,973 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,666,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,473 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,435,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,674,000 after purchasing an additional 898,960 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,363,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,742,000 after purchasing an additional 118,216 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,302,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,436. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.55. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

