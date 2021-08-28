Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $3.65 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,877 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $297,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 62,292 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Walmart by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 613,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $86,585,000 after buying an additional 61,407 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Walmart by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,042 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.52. 7,696,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,353,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.25. The company has a market capitalization of $410.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $184,299,030.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at $435,307,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 415,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.52, for a total transaction of $58,389,713.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,310,461.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,140,784 shares of company stock worth $3,512,536,440. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

