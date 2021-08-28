Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $3.83 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,090 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,250,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,375,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,645 shares of company stock worth $673,410. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $118.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,816. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $92.41 and a one year high of $122.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Several research firms recently commented on ICE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

