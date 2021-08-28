Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $5.80 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

MA stock traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $355.73. 3,698,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,715,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $372.69. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,216,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,582,676.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

