Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $7.53 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $51.27 on Friday, hitting $2,880.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,439,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,890.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,623.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

