Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $9.23 Million Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,396 shares during the period. DraftKings accounts for approximately 0.5% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $9,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 211.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 15.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,367,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,768 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 94.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,580,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675,608 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in DraftKings by 2,028.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,949,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,216,000 after purchasing an additional 566,742 shares during the period. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DKNG traded up $2.15 on Friday, reaching $60.01. The company had a trading volume of 13,053,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,365,577. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.47 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.71.

In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $3,096,906.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,759,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,442,069.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Hany M. Nada sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $13,502,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,969,661 shares of company stock valued at $204,640,925. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DKNG. Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen raised shares of DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

