Texas Yale Capital Corp. Increases Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group accounts for 0.8% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $13,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 27,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of BX traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.22. 3,315,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,357,041. The stock has a market cap of $85.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.93. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $124.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,483,442 shares of company stock valued at $210,515,254. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.