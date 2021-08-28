Texas Yale Capital Corp. Purchases 1,055 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,619 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,800,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,511,228,000 after purchasing an additional 217,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,758,562 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,006,156,000 after purchasing an additional 20,779 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 22,688.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,463,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,708 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,048,361 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $818,544,000 after purchasing an additional 39,634 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,967,574 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $522,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.41.

NSC stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $260.81. 772,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,081. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.15 and a 52-week high of $295.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.43. The firm has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

