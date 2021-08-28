Texas Yale Capital Corp. Raises Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,432,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 2.0% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned 0.07% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $34,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $585,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,695 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,539,000 after acquiring an additional 19,921,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $411,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,372 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,405,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $383,261,000 after acquiring an additional 715,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,714,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,006,000 after purchasing an additional 356,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $22.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,096,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,855,753. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.25. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.31%.

EPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.