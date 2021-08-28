Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 180 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,066 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for approximately 1.0% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $17,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.9% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.2% in the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Shopify by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,635.53.

NYSE SHOP traded up $15.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,531.42. The stock had a trading volume of 521,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,817. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $839.40 and a 1 year high of $1,650.00. The firm has a market cap of $191.06 billion, a PE ratio of 79.06, a PEG ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,507.85. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.