TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.282 per share by the bank on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

TFS Financial has increased its dividend by 89.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of TFSL stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.86. TFS Financial has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $22.54.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 16.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that TFS Financial will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TFSL. TheStreet downgraded TFS Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In other TFS Financial news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $42,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,622. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 11,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $225,872.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,258.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TFS Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,147 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

