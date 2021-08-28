Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Short Interest Down 48.0% in August

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2021

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the July 29th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of TGSGY stock remained flat at $$11.40 during trading hours on Friday. Tgs Asa has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $18.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Danske cut Tgs Asa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tgs Asa in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

About Tgs Asa

TGS ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Tgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.