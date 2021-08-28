Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the July 29th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THLLY shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thales presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

THLLY traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.26. 6,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,566. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.59. Thales has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $21.90.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.