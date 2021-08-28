The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,500,000 shares, an increase of 78.9% from the July 29th total of 4,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,263,724.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,167.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $6,001,595.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,942,773.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Get The AES alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AES. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The AES during the second quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The AES by 65.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The AES during the first quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The AES during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in The AES during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

The AES stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,578,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,973,186. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.18, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.82. The AES has a 1 year low of $17.13 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.82.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The AES will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The AES’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

About The AES

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.