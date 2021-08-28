The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Position Increased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 561,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,451 shares during the period. The Andersons accounts for 1.4% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned about 1.69% of The Andersons worth $17,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Andersons by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,003,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,985,000 after acquiring an additional 234,968 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The Andersons by 3,994.5% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,801 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Andersons by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,649,000 after acquiring an additional 14,353 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Andersons by 1.5% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 925,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,252,000 after acquiring an additional 14,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of The Andersons by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 612,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,779,000 after acquiring an additional 13,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get The Andersons alerts:

In related news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $103,127.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,897 shares in the company, valued at $646,971.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANDE traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,486. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.67. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $34.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.64.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.70. The Andersons had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 0.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 777.78%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANDE. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

The Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.