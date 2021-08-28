The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $330.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) will post $330.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for The AZEK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $325.98 million to $339.93 million. The AZEK reported sales of $263.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The AZEK will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The AZEK.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $327.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.51 million. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZEK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The AZEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $42.65 on Friday. The AZEK has a 1 year low of $30.88 and a 1 year high of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -533.06 and a beta of 1.48.

In other The AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 4,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $201,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,991 shares of company stock worth $6,284,856. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. CWM LLC grew its stake in The AZEK by 1,571.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The AZEK during the first quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The AZEK during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The AZEK during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in The AZEK by 48.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

