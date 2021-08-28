The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Position Trimmed by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30,764 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $13,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $140,781,238.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,483,442 shares of company stock worth $210,515,254 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $124.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $124.68.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

