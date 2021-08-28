The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27,739 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group makes up approximately 3.6% of South Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $19,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,658,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,629,000 after purchasing an additional 290,433 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,545,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 44,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

NYSE:BX traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.22. 3,315,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,357,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $124.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 150,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 64,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $7,520,426.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,941,171.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,483,442 shares of company stock worth $210,515,254. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

