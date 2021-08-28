The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 219,107 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $36,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $641,920.00. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 567,526 shares of company stock worth $41,479,755. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $75.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.26. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

