The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,730,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,482 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.15% of The Charles Schwab worth $198,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 17.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 122,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after acquiring an additional 18,638 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $724,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $64,945,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 9.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 4,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

NYSE SCHW traded up $2.19 on Friday, hitting $75.84. 4,691,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,509,754. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $33.79 and a 52-week high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $137.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.26.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $2,091,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 70,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $5,214,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 567,526 shares of company stock worth $41,479,755. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

